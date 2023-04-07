Cocaine Bear Gets Peacock Streaming Release Date

Cocaine Bear was released in theaters back in February and it was previously announced that the movie will be released digitally on April 14th followed by its release on DVD and Blu-Ray on April 18th. Turns out, the movie will also be coming to Peacock at the same time. The streaming service just announced that the movie will be available to watch on their platform starting April 14th. Cocaine Bear, which is based on the true story of a black bear who ate an incredible amount of cocaine in 1985, got a fairly decent reaction from moviegoers, earning a 67% critics score and a 71% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, more folks will get the chance to see the Elizabeth Banks-directed comedy/thriller in the comfort of their own homes.

You can learn more about Cocaine Bear's Peacock release here. The movie marks the latest horror comedy to stream on Peacock after the recent additions of M3GAN, Warm Bodies, and Violent Night. You can read a description of the filme here: "Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner's plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this wild thriller finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500- pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow … and blood. Cocaine Bear stars Keri Russell (The Americans), Emmy winner Margo Martindale (The Americans), Emmy winner Ray Liotta (The Many Saints of Newark), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), O'Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones), Kahyun Kim (American Gods), Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth), Brooklynn Prince (The Florida Project) and newcomer Scott Seiss."

What Bonus Features Come With Cocaine Bear?

'MAXIMUM RAMPAGE EDITION' EXCLUSIVE BONUS FEATURES TO OWN ON DIGITAL, BLU-RAY & DVD:

1. Alternate Ending

2. Deleted & Extended Scenes

3. Gag Reel

4. All Roads Lead to Cokey: The Making of COCAINE BEAR – Meet the hilarious ensemble brought together to bring the movie of what is soon to be the world's most famous bear to life.

5. UnBEARable Bloodbath: Dissecting the Kills – From rigging to special effects makeup, to some of the actors doing their own stunts, we'll get a bears-eye view into some of COCAINE BEAR's hilarious and gory kill scenes.

6. Doing Lines – Cast and filmmakers read lines from the script to COCAINE BEAR, which was a work of art unto itself.

7. Feature Commentary with Director/Producer Elizabeth Banks and Producer Max Handelman

Cocaine Bear his Peacock on April 14th and is available to buy on DVD and Blu-Ray on April 18th.