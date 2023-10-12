ComicBook Nation Bonus Episode: DCU Recasting and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3

In this special bonus episode, the ComicBook Nation Crew breaks down the big news that DC will recast all of its heroes for James Gunn's new DC universe, including Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa! We also reveal impressions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's new Beta, so jump on in and join the discussion!

James Gunn and Peter Safran are Recasting the DCU

(Photo: ComicBook Nation)

A new report revealed that Warner Bros. Discovery is recasting all of its DC heroes from the Zack Snyder era, and while stars like Henry Cavill, Ray Fisher, Ezra Miller, and Ben Affleck were already being recast, it was thought that Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa might be retained since they were at the center of the two most popular films from the Snyder DC era. That isn't the case though, and overall it seems the ComicBook Nation crew is on the same page for getting a clean start.

Connor Casey and Cade Onder both feel like this was needed in many ways and would've liked DC to wait for the official announcement of the new slate until after these films were released. Meanwhile, Janell and I would've liked to see Gadot stay in the Wonder Woman role for at least one more film, but are also on board with a reset for the Justice League and the greater DC movie universe.

We even had a few names to throw into the casting hat for Wonder Woman, Batman, and Aquaman, which would join the already announced Superman casting if they happened.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Beta Impressions

Cade Onder also gives us a full breakdown of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Beta, which is a direct sequel and even includes some Titanfall-esque elements. That comes as a result of direct feedback from fans, and Cade describes the game as a big nostalgia play for longtime fans of the franchise. The game is perfect for those who are familiar with Modern Warfare games but is also easy to jump into for new fans as well, and you can check out his full impressions in the video above.

