Conan O’Brien & Jim Carrey United In Song Before Kick-Ass 2 & Man Of Steel Controversy

A little over two years ago, Jim Carrey dressed up as Kick-Ass and sang 'Superman (It's Not Easy)' with Conan O'Brien, who was dressed up as Superman. As the two comedians stood side by side, they sang the lyrics, "It may sound absurd, but don't be naïve, even heroes have the right to bleed. I may be disturbed, but won't you concede, even heroes have the right to dream? And it's not easy to be me." At the time, the first Kick-Ass movie had just been released, and Jim Carrey wore the Kick-Ass costume to show he was a fan of the movie. Back in 2010, it was odd to see the ultra-violent Kick-Ass standing next to the idealistic Superman. There probably couldn't have been two more opposite superheroes in the world, but somehow they came together through the magic of song. Now, ironically, it's two years later and both heroes find themselves at the center of huge debates. While Zack Snyder directed an action-packed, exciting new take on Superman with Man Of Steel, the film has been met with criticism by some because it includes scenes of death and destruction. Man Of Steel has generated controversy because it's not what some expected from a Superman movie. Ironically, Kick-Ass 2 is generating controversy because it's offering up just what was expected. Kick-Ass has never hidden the fact that it includes extreme levels of violence, and both the original film and the sequel are Rated R for a reason. Yet, Jim Carrey, who so loved the first Kick-Ass that he took a role in Kick-Ass 2, has now had a change of heart and has announced that he will not promote Kick-Ass 2. Looking back at the video of Conan O'Brien as Superman and Jim Carrey as Kick-Ass singing the words "It's not easy to be me" seems just a little prophetic now. It's a shame that Carrey is choosing not to promote Kick-Ass 2, because the world could really use an encore performance of the Five for Fighting song by O'Brien and Carrey. Perhaps, Conan O'Brien should extend an invitation to Carrey.