Creed III Posters Reveal First Look at Avengers Star Jonathan Majors

Michael B. Jordan took to social media today to reveal a new look at Creed III, teasing the March 2023 movie with a pair of character posters featuring Adonis Creed (Jordan) and Anderson Dame (Jonathan Majors) in their respective corners awaiting the fight. Majors, set to appear as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, has become almost as big a name as Jordan recently, and joins a stacked cast that includes returning stars Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, and Felicia Rashad, as well as new cast members Selenis Leyva, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Spence Moore II, Mila Davis-Kent, and Canelo Álvarez.

One person who isn't coming back? Franchise creator Sylvester Stallone, who took Creed II as his best chance for a graceful exit from the series. Rocky Balboa is back in retirement.

"I think that Sly let it be known that he wasn't coming back for this one but I think, you know, his essence and his spirit… there's always going to be a little bit of Rocky within Adonis," Jordan said during a recent interview. "But this is a Creed franchise, and we really want to build this story and this world around him moving forward. So, it's always respect and always a sh-t-ton of love for what he's built, but we really want to push and navigate Adonis forward and the family that he created."

You can see the posters below.

Plot details for Creed III are mostly under wraps, a contrast to the first two films where a lot of information was out there pretty early in the game. Early rumors had suggested that the antagonist of the film could be the son of Clubber Lang, Mr. T's character from Rocky III, but that does not seem to be the direction they've gone.

Creed III serves as Jordan's directorial debut, carrying on a legacy that Stallone started in the original Rocky series. The actor and filmmaker wrote every screenplay, and directed all but Rocky and Rocky V. Each installment of the Creed franchise has been tackled by a different team so far, with Ryan Coogler directing the first from a screenplay he wrote with Aaron Covington; and Stephen Caple Jr. directing Creed II from a screenplay by Juel Taylor and Stallone, based on a story by Sascha Penn and Cheo Hodari Coker. Coogler returns to provide a story for Creed III, and the screenplay is written by Zach Baylin and Keenan Coogler.

Creed III is now scheduled to release in theaters on March 3, 2023.