Cruella: Disney Releases "Becoming Cruella" Featurette

One of Disney's most iconic villains is making a return to the big screen. Cruella, starring Emma Stone as 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil, is set to arrive at the end of May, and Disney is really pulling out all the stops to show off the new live-action origin story. There have been several trailers and teasers released for Cruella to this point, and now a new behind-the-scenes featurette has made its way online.

On Wednesday, Disney released a featurette called "Becoming Cruella," and it shows off Emma Stone's transformation into the iconic character. There are some interviews with Stone in the video, as well as some footage from the film that hasn't been seen before. You can watch the full video at the top of the page.

Stone stars in Cruella alongside Emma Thompson, Mark Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, Joel Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Emily Beecham. The film is directed by I, Tonya's Craig Gillespie, with a screenplay from Dana Fox and Tony McNamara. The original One Hundred and One Dalmatians novel was written by Dodie Smith.

Here's the official synopsis:

"Cruella, which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson (Howards End, Sense & Sensibility). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella."

Cruella arrives in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on May 28th.