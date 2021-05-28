Cruella Director Addresses Potential Sequel Plans

✖

This past weekend saw the long-awaited premiere of Disney's Cruella, with the film making its debut both in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access. The live-action prequel has already been met with a pretty positive response from audiences, many of whom have enjoyed its punk rock, eccentric take on the world of 101 Dalmatians. Given the note that the film ends on, some have begun to wonder if a sequel or some sort of follow-up could be in the cards. According to the film's director, Craig Gillespie, there's definitely potential for additional stories to be told, especially now that we have the chance to see "full-blown Cruella."

"I feel like we’ve only just met her," Gillespie explained in a recent interview with Collider. "I’d love to now see the full-blown Cruella, fully loaded. She’s managed to get the support system around her and she can really expand on her brand. I’d love to see where that takes her and how you could almost destroy her from inside out, if she’s not careful with all that power."

When asked if he would be willing to return to direct a Cruella sequel, Gillespie confirmed that he would — but with some caveats.

"If it was with this gang," Gillespie added. "It was such a joy to work with everybody, and Tony writing it, and Disney was so supportive. They really fostered a feeling of safety where we could just really go for it without the repercussions. We all were pushing it all the time and thinking, 'I don’t know if Disney’s gonna be okay with this,' but they would always call and be okay."

Gillespie made similar comments to ComicBook.com, revealing that he had crafted the film in hopes of leaving the door open for a sequel.

"I was hoping to set it up. So at least we could have that conversation," Gillespie said of a potential sequel.

Cruella, which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella (Emma Stone), a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson (Howards End, Sense & Sensibility). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.

