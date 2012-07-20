Dark Knight Rises: New Bane Controversy, He’s Too Small!

Poor Bane, he might just be the maligned villain in Batman movie history. First, the problem was that nobody could understand what he was saying through that big mask of his. All the critics that saw the Dark Knight Rises prologue cried foul, and Bane's voice became a punchline on late night talk shows and in YouTube parody videos. Now, it looks like Warner Bros. and Christopher Nolan have fixed Bane's voice, and most people can now understand him relatively well. But hold onto your horses, there's a big new controversy with Bane. Or should we say there's a small new controversy with Bane? Some comic book fans are complaining that Bane looks rather puny compared to his comic book version. While Bane's size has been known for awhile, it's really with the third Dark Knight Rises movie trailer that fans have started to realize he's apparently going to stay that size for the entire movie. Some Batman fans were expecting to see a CGI enhanced Bane all pumped up on venom.

In the third Dark Knight Rises trailer, there is a scene of Bane and Batman bouncing around like two boxers, and it's pretty obvious that Bane is around the same size as Batman. He's quite a far cry from the Bane shown in the comic books breaking the Bat. Of course, Christopher Nolan probably didn't use CGI with Bane to avoid making the character look awkward and fake, as the director tends to try to bring as much realism as one can to a movie about a guy who fights crime in a batsuit. While Bane might be a little small compared to the comic books, at least we can be thankful he doesn't look anything like he did in the 1997 Batman & Robin movie.