Star Wars Day: 5 Ways to Celebrate The Phantom Menace's 25th Anniversary

Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace turns 25 this month: Here's how to commemorate the milestone anniversary on Star Wars Day 2024.

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away — 25 years ago, to be exact — George Lucas returned to the beginning of his saga with Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace.

Released into theaters on May 19, 1999, the highly-anticipated prequel introduced a young Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd), the future Darth Vader; Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) and his apprentice, Jedi Knight Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor); Naboo's teen queen, Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman); bumbling Gungan sidekick Jar Jar Binks (Ahmed Best); the horn-headed Darth Maul (Ray Park), wielder of a red, double-bladed lightsaber; and his master, the shadowy Sith Lord Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid).

To commemorate this Star Wars Day, May the 4th, and the upcoming 25th anniversary of The Phantom Menace, we've compiled a list of so wizard ways to celebrate Episode I below.

1. See Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace in Theaters





The Phantom Menace — and the entire, nine-episode Skywalker Saga — is returning to theaters for Star Wars Day. Tickets are now on sale for the 25th anniversary re-release, which hits theaters for a limited-time with an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming Disney+ series Star Wars: The Acolyte.

2. Watch Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace on Disney+





If you aren't watching The Phantom Menace on the big screen, you can stream the complete Star Wars saga on the small screen with a Disney+ subscription. The streaming version offers access to deleted scenes, including an extended podracing sequence and more footage from Qui-Gon's lightsaber battle with Darth Maul on Tatooine.

3. Read Marvel's Star Wars: The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Special Comic





Star Wars: The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Special is told from Anakin Skywalker's perspective and features never-before-seen stories set before, during, and after the events of the movie. Written by Greg Pak (Marvel's Star Wars: Darth Vader comic) with art by Will Sliney (Star Wars: Revelations) and a cover by Phil Noto (Star Wars: The High Republic), the one-shot comic book is on stands (and available digitally) now.

4. Go Behind the Scenes of The Phantom Menace With a Feature-Length Documentary

Originally included on the DVD release, The Beginning: Making Star Wars: Episode I is a full-length documentary spanning every stage of production of The Phantom Menace, from pre-production, to casting, visual effects, editing, and theatrical release. The official Star Wars YouTube channel has made the full version free to watch online (below).

5. Revisit The Phantom Menace Trailer

"Every generation has a legend... every journey has a first step... every saga has a beginning." With those words, audiences attending such films as Meet Joe Black, The Waterboy, A Bug's Life, and Wing Commander were treated to a glimpse of the most anticipated movie since Return of the Jedi 16 years earlier. For a dose of late '90s nostalgia, revisit the original Star Wars: Episode I trailer below.