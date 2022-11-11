DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn Shares Some Disturbing Bat-Mite Artwork

Last month was an extremely good month for Warner Bros. Discovery and their DC Studios arm after they were plagued with bad news. CEO David Zaslav was canceling DC projects left and right, all the while looking for the right person to lead their DC Studios arm. It was announced that The Suicide Squad director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran would head DC Studios and will create an overarching plan for the next ten years. Gunn is usually super active on social media, but ever since Elon Musk purchased Twitter, the director has moved on to another social media platform called Mastadon. The DC Studios Co-CEO took to the new social media platform to post some disturbing artwork of the Bat-Mite character.

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios at the beginning of the month and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The most recently released DC Film to hit theaters was the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. Black Adam will star Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

