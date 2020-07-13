Deadpool 2 Star Ryan Reynolds Mocks Brad Pitt's Cameo as Vanisher

✖

It's been a few years since the release of Deadpool 2, but the Marvel Comics film is still occasionally giving fans things to talk about. A recent series of social media posts from franchise star Ryan Reynolds are no exception, as the actor has been shedding light on some behind-the-scenes elements of the film. That apparently included a jab at the expense of Brad Pitt, who briefly cameoed as Vanisher, a largely-invisible superhero, in the film. Reynolds took to his Instagram stories to show a precariously-cropped photo of himself and Pitt, which he joked is of him and one of the "bit players" on the film.

(Photo: Ryan Reynolds / Instagram)

This is far from the first time that Reynolds has joked about Pitt's cameo in the film, previously insisting that the actor really electrocuted himself "because Oscars don't grow on trees". The award-winning actor's cameo in the film was arguably one of its most surprising elements of Deadpool 2, especially since Pitt reportedly only wanted to do it in exchange for a cup of coffee with Reynolds.

"I was told all he wants is a cup of coffee and I said, 'Like a franchise or just one individual cup of coffee?'" Reynolds previously revealed. "And I was told one individual cup of coffee, which was really his way of saying, 'I'm doing it for nothing.' And it was a total solid and the nicest thing anyone could do."

"I just loved it, because what's more irresponsible than taking one of the biggest movie stars in the world and giving him a role that is utterly wordless and invisible with an exception of three frames of film?" Reynolds joked. "Yeah, that’s kind of amazing."

While Vanisher's morbid death in the film was probably retconned in the film's ending sequence, it sounds like Pitt does not have a desire to return to the superhero landscape.

"I think I've taken it as far as I can take it," Pitt revealed last year. "Ryan Reynolds came up with a part that I could fill."

Deadpool 2 is directed by David Leitch and written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. The film stars Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin, Josh Brolin, Zazie Beetz, Jack Kesy, TJ Miller, Leslie Uggams, Brianna Hildebrand, and Stefan Kapicic.

