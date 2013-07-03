Despicable Me Finally Returning to Netflix
Every time Despicable Me makes its way to Netflix, it delivers big numbers. The films in the beloved animated franchise have bounced around between streaming services over the past couple of years, proving successful wherever they go. Whenever any of the Despicable Me or Minions movies hit Netflix, they become some of the biggest titles on the service. People just love watching those Minions. Next month, Netflix subscribers will once again have the chance to stream those beloved yellow goofballs.
Netflix recently released the lineup of movies and shows being added to its roster in the month of September. On the first day of the month, Despicable Me is making its return. Not only that, but Despicable Me 2 is also joining its predecessor on Netflix. In just over a week, there will be two Despicable Me films to stream on Netflix, and parents will rejoice.
The Despicable Me movies aren't the only titles being added to Netflix to kick off the month of September. Here's the full list of titles coming to Netflix on September 1st:
A Cinderella Story
A Clockwork Orange
A Good Old Fashioned Orgy
A Knight's Tale
A Little Princess
American Beauty
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Barbie Mermaid Power
The Bridges of Madison County
Clueless
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Dolphin Tale 2
Friday After Next
He's Just Not That Into You
I Survived a Crime: Season 1
If Beale Street Could Talk
The Italian Job
John Q
Just Friends
Little Nicky
Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet
Next Friday
The Notebook
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Retribution
Road House
Save the Last Dance
Scarface
Snow White & the Huntsman
Story Time Book: Read-Along: S1
This Is 40
Fenced In -- NETFLIX FILM
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN Episodes 13-24 -- NETFLIX ANIME
Liss Pereira: Adulting -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Love in the Villa -- NETFLIX FILM
Off the Hook -- NETFLIX SERIES
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Are you excited to see Despicable Me return to Netflix? Let us know in the comments!