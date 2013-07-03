Despicable Me Finally Returning to Netflix

Every time Despicable Me makes its way to Netflix, it delivers big numbers. The films in the beloved animated franchise have bounced around between streaming services over the past couple of years, proving successful wherever they go. Whenever any of the Despicable Me or Minions movies hit Netflix, they become some of the biggest titles on the service. People just love watching those Minions. Next month, Netflix subscribers will once again have the chance to stream those beloved yellow goofballs.

Netflix recently released the lineup of movies and shows being added to its roster in the month of September. On the first day of the month, Despicable Me is making its return. Not only that, but Despicable Me 2 is also joining its predecessor on Netflix. In just over a week, there will be two Despicable Me films to stream on Netflix, and parents will rejoice.

The Despicable Me movies aren't the only titles being added to Netflix to kick off the month of September. Here's the full list of titles coming to Netflix on September 1st:

A Cinderella Story

A Clockwork Orange

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy

A Knight's Tale

A Little Princess

American Beauty

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Barbie Mermaid Power

The Bridges of Madison County

Clueless

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Dolphin Tale 2

Friday After Next

He's Just Not That Into You

I Survived a Crime: Season 1

If Beale Street Could Talk

The Italian Job

John Q

Just Friends

Little Nicky

Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet

Next Friday

The Notebook

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Retribution

Road House

Save the Last Dance

Scarface

Snow White & the Huntsman

Story Time Book: Read-Along: S1

This Is 40

Fenced In -- NETFLIX FILM

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN Episodes 13-24 -- NETFLIX ANIME

Liss Pereira: Adulting -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Love in the Villa -- NETFLIX FILM

Off the Hook -- NETFLIX SERIES

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Are you excited to see Despicable Me return to Netflix? Let us know in the comments!