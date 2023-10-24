Disney Announces Opening Date For New Pixar-Themed Hotel

Disneyland’s Paradise Pier Hotel will officially reopen as the Pixar Place Hotel, Disney’s first fully Pixar-themed hotel in the United States, on January 24, the company announced yesterday. The company also released some artist’s renderings of what the hotel and rooms will look like, which includes (of course) toys from Toy Story as décor and a sculpture of Luxo the Pixar lamp in the lobby. The hotel renovation is likely viewed as a key part of the larger DisneyForward expansion, as Deadlined notes that the company’s 30-year expansion plan is situated adjacent to the hotel.

There are elements from Pixar incorporated with existing Disney hotels and experiences, of course, but the Pixar Place Hotel is the first time the company is giving Pixar its own, dedicated space.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Pixar Place Hotel will evoke the inspiration and humor that goes into every Pixar film, while celebrating the artistic process,” according to Disney. “Showcasing early sketches to finished design, the art and decor will highlight vibrant Pixar stories, revealing some never-before-seen artwork.”

Guest rooms at the Pixar Place Hotel will incorporate headboards created with concept art from Pixar characters, as well as usable versions of the Luxo lamp. The roof’s pool area and splash pad will be branded to Finding Nemo, with a play court and pool bar set to open in the fall. Deadline speculates Crush’s Surfin’ Slide, a waterslide attraction, will also incorporated. It’s likely that, like other Disney hotels, there will be a Stor-E retail shop incorporated onsite, although that is not confirmed.

The hotel will open the Great Maple restaurant in November, followed shortly after that by the Sketch Pad Café coffee shop and the Small Bytes rooftop pool bar, according to Disney.

“Today hotel, theme park, retail and dining are all part of one immersive experience. Guests expect that the future of entertainment will seamlessly weave all uses together in ways that were hard to imagine more than 25 years ago,” the company said in a statement earlier this year. Last month, Disney announced a massive plan to spend more than $60 billion on theme parks and attractions over the next 10 years.