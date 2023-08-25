Elemental legged it out to a fiery $456 million at the global box office since opening in theaters in June, and now the Disney/Pixar movie is wading into living rooms. Directed by veteran Pixar animator Peter Sohn (The Good Dinosaur), the original feature fizzled when it opened in theaters June 16th with $29.5 million domestically, the lowest-ever in Pixar history. But in one of the best rebounds of the year, Elemental kept its fire burning at the global box office: it's the first original animated film from any studio to reach the $400 million mark since 2017. And now the family-favorite is available to watch at home.

Below, keep reading to find out how to watch Elemental online now.

Where to Watch Elemental Online



Elemental is now available on Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Redbox, and other retailers to download for $19.99.

Elemental Disney Plus Release Date



Disney has not yet announced when Elemental is streaming on Disney+. Elemental isn't listed as part of the Disney+ September 2023 offerings, which means the earliest it will premiere on the service is October.

Elemental Blu-ray Release Date



Elemental is available to own on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on September 26th. The Elemental 4K Ultimate Collector's Edition is exclusive to Disney Movie Club; Best Buy has a limited-edition collectible steelbook, while Walmart will offer the set with exclusive lenticular packaging. The special features include:

Up Short Film

"Carl's Date" – Written and directed by Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Bob Peterson and produced by Kim Collins, this all-new short, "Carl's Date," finds Carl reluctantly agreeing to go on a date with a lady friend —but admittedly with no idea how dating works these days. Ever the helpful friend, Dug steps in to calm Carl's pre-date jitters and offer some tried-and-true tips for making friends — if you're a dog. "Carl's Date" opened in theaters in front of Elemental.



Featurettes

Ember and Wade – Take a deeper look at the development of main characters Ember and Wade, from early designs to final effects, and learn how the complex work of the technical and character teams brought these characters to life.

Next Stop: Element City – Explore how Element City is built to accommodate its different inhabitants. Director Peter Sohn and crew members share insights about the evolution of the designed world, as well as some of the research that inspired its unique look. Paths to Pixar: The Immigrant Experience – Hear from first-generation filmmakers on the Elemental crew as they share their journeys to Pixar. Discover how Elemental's real-world themes of sacrifice and identity, amongst many others, reflect or diverge from their own lived experiences.



Director Peter Sohn introduces five scenes that are all illustrated, set to music, timed, and voiced, but are not included in the final version of Elemental:

Intro Ember – An alternate opening in which our hero Ember helps a newly immigrated Fire family navigate through, and acclimate to, Element City. Scene introduced by director Peter Sohn.

Mom Rejects Wade – Ember's traditional parents learn that she's enamored with watery Wade…and it doesn't go well. Scene introduced by story supervisor Jason Katz.

Dante Challenge – In an attempt to keep Ember apart from Wade, Bernie tasks her with finding a place to live for newcomer Dante, who Wade finds himself rather enamored with. Scene introduced by story artist Nira Liu.

Brook Dinner – Ember joins Wade for dinner at his home, in this abandoned storyline in which Wade's mother, Brook, is revealed to be the villain diverting water into Firetown. Scene introduced by story artist Anna Benedict.

Beach Proposal – Sharing a tender moment on the beach, Ember and Wade propose marriage to each other. Scene introduced by story artists Yung-Han Chang and Le Tang.

Audio Commentary

Elementary Filmmaker Commentary – Join director Peter Sohn, supe tech Sanjay Bakshi, supervising animator Mike Venturini, and directing animator Gwendelyn Enderoglu as they provide insight into the making of this remarkable animated feature while you watch it.

Disney and Pixar's Elemental is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air residents live together. The story introduces Ember (Leah Lewis), a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade (Mamoudou Athie) challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.