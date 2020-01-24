Disney Orders “Live-Action” Bambi Remake

No animated Disney classic is safe from the big-budget reboot treatment. Not one. The last couple of years have seen films like The Jungle Book, Cinderella, Dumbo, and quite a few others reimagined for modern audiences with a live-action feel. While lacking in creativity the method has certainly worked from a business standpoint. Remakes of The Lion King and Aladdin each grossed over $1 billion at the box office in 2019, proving that nostalgia prints money. At this point it’s only a matter of time before your favorite animated Disney film gets remade, and it looks like Bambi is next on the list.

THR broke the news on Friday that Disney has ordered a new Bambi movie, rebooting the classic 1942 animated film. Like The Jungle Book and The Lion King, Bambi will be made to look as though it’s live-action.

Disney has reportedly hired two writers to pen the adapted script for Bambi, Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel, Tomb Raider) and Lindsey Beer (Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, Chaos Walking). The new movie will be produced by Depth of Field, the production company from Chris and Paul Weitz and Andrew Miano.

According to the report, Disney won’t try to “shoehorn” a larger story into the Bambi reboot in order to make it feel more theatrical.

Disney has plenty of remakes in the works set to hit theaters over the next couple of years. Next up is Mulan, from director Niki Caro. Unlike a few of the other remakes that have tried to directly emulate the original film, Mulan is being taken in a much different direction than its animated predecessor, focusing more on the action and scope than the humor or music. Mulan arrives in theaters on March 27th.

