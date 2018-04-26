Nearly Every Disney Channel Original Movie Is Leaving Netflix

May 1, 2018 will forever be remembered as a day of mourning for fans of Disney Channel Original Movies.

Earlier today, Netflix unveiled the complete list of every movie and TV show coming to the streaming service in May, along with all of the titles leaving. Sadly, the list of titles on their way out the door consists of nearly every DCOM currently on the Netflix lineup.

That’s right, almost every single Disney Channel movie is making its way off of Netflix in just about one week’s time.

Headlining the list are the first two High School Musical films, as well as the entire Cheetah Girls trilogy. These two franchises were two of the most popular in the history of Disney Channel Original Movies, but they will no longer be readily accessible on Netflix beginning next month.

Here is the full list of Disney Channel movies leaving Netflix on May 2:

Cadet Kelly

Camp Rock

Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam

Cow Belles

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls 2

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls: One World

Frenemies

Geek Charming

Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas

High School Musical

High School Musical 2

Jump In!

Lemonade Mouth

Princess Protection Program

Read It and Weep

Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure

StarStruck

Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie

In addition to these movies, Netflix is also losing Disney’s live action Jungle Book film, and all four seasons of Phineas and Ferb. However, most of the Disney Channel original TV shows are staying on Netflix for the time being.

This departure might be part one of the first big moves for Disney in moving its content off of Netflix. Disney is currently working on its own exclusive streaming service, set to launch at some point in 2019. It’s like that most of the company’s films and series will be shifted over to that service when it goes live, though no specifics have been revealed at this time.

Until then, Disney and Netflix still have a working partnership in terms of streaming content. Movies like Finding Dory, Moana, Zootopia, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Doctor Strange, and Captain America: Civil War remain available on the service. Netflix is also adding the third High School Musical movie to its ranks in the same month that it loses the other two.

When the Disney streaming service launches, there are plans in place for a new, ongoing High School Musical series to be made available for streaming on said service.

Are you disappointed to see all of the Disney Channel Original Movies leave Netflix? Which one are you most bummed about losing? Let us know in the comment section below!