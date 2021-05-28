Disney Releases First Cruella Poster, Trailer Coming Wednesday

✖

It's a cruel world out there, and it looks like Emma Stone is ready to face it head on. The Academy Award-winning actress is set to star in Disney's next live-action adaptation, this one focusing on the iconic 101 Dalmatians villain, Cruella de Vil. The film, simply titled Cruella, provides the villain with a live-action origin story, and it's set to arrive this spring. On Tuesday, Disney finally revealed the first promotional material for Cruella, in the form of the film's official teaser poster.

The poster features Stone's Cruella front and center, donning the classic two-tone hairstyle in front of a black backdrop. The title is written in red in front of its star. You can check out the official poster below!

Hello, Cruel World. New Trailer Tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/oAFK0epmbB — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) February 16, 2021

In addition to the release of the poster, Disney confirmed that the first trailer for Cruella will be released on Wednesday, February 17th.

At this time, Disney is still planning to release Cruella in theaters on Memorial Day Weekend. That said, everything in the age of coronavirus is fluid, and things could easily change between now and May. The trailer itself could even reveal a new release date or strategy for the film. Fans are wondering if movies like Cruella will get the same release plan as Raya and the Last Dragon, which puts the new Disney Animation film on Disney+ the same day it's in theaters, though the Premier Access option on the streaming service will cost $30.

Stone stars in Cruella alongside Emma Thompson, Mark Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, Joel Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Emily Beecham. The film is directed by I, Tonya's Craig Gillespie, with a screenplay from Dana Fox and Tony McNamara. The original One Hundred and One Dalmatians novel was written by Dodie Smith.

What do you think of the first poster for Cruella? Are you looking forward to the arrival of the movie this spring?

Cruella is currently slated to be released on May 28th.