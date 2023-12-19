Disney Drops a Unique Lilo & Stitch Collection

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

We've seen a lot of Lilo & Stitch merch released over the years, but shopDisney recently launched a new collection that's loaded with fun, unique stuff. Take, for example, these Stitch-themed Crocs. How about this Stitch light that glows blue when you're in the mood to chill?

Disney's Lilo & Stitch collection includes apparel, plush, home goods, and more. You can browse through it all right here at shopDisney, and we've picked out some additional highlights below. Keep in mind that shipping is free on orders $75+ using the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

What will the live-action Lilo & Stitch be about?

Lilo & Stitch follows the bond formed between a lonely human girl named Lilo and a dog-like alien named Stitch, who was genetically engineered to be a force of destruction. With nosy social workers and pursuing aliens banging on the door, the two bonded over a shared sense of family and win the day.

Currently, the live-action version of Lilo & Stitch is in production in Hawaii. The new film is set to star newcomer Maia Kealoha as Lilo, and Chris Sanders is expected to return as the voice of Stitch.

The live-action Lilo & Stitch will be directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, who helmed the Oscar-nominated Marcel the Shell With Shoes On. The film has been in the works for several years now, and is expected to premiere on the Disney+ streaming service. Chris Kekaniokalani Bright wrote the script. Producers in the project will include Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, with Ryan Halprin executive producing.

A live-action Lilo & Stitch has been reported about since 2018, leaving many fans curious to see how the unique story might be adapted into a live-action context. Previous rumors had suggested that Jon M. Chu, whose work includes In the Heights and Crazy Rich Asians, was in talks to helm the film.