Disney Releases New List Of Film Delays

Disney has announced a whole new list of release date delays for its 2021 films. The delayed movies all fall under Disney's 20th Century Studios banner (formerly 20th Century Fox) and included some highly-anticipated franchise releases like The King's Man. Like every other studio, Disney is responding to the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is now surging out of control in the US, with deaths over 400,000 and projected to reach 500,000 before spring arrives. As such, lockdown and social distancing mandates are expected to be enforced once again, and movie theaters have been left without any major movie releases for the foreseeable future. Here are the latest delays for Disney's 20th Century Studios films - and you can find out more about each film, below:

The Kings Man Moved from March 3rd to August 20th. "As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man and his protégé must race against time to stop them." A prequel to Kingsman: The Secret Service.

Bob's Burgers: The Movie Moved from April 9th to being off the release schedule indefinitely. Plot Unknown, based on the animated TV sitcom.

Ron's Gone Wrong Moved from April 23rd to October 22nd. "Ron's Gone Wrong is the story of Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally-connected device which is supposed to be his 'Best Friend out of the Box.' Ron's hilarious malfunctions set against the backdrop of the social media age, launch them into an action-packed journey in which boy and robot come to terms with the wonderful messiness of true friendship."

The Night House Now dated July 16th. "A widow begins to uncover her recently deceased husband's disturbing secrets."

The Eyes of Tammy Faye Now dated for limited release on September 24th. "An intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. In the 1970s and 80s, Tammy Faye and her husband, Jim Bakker, rose from humble beginnings to create the world's largest religious broadcasting network and theme park, and were revered for their message of love, acceptance and prosperity. Tammy Faye was legendary for her indelible eyelashes, her idiosyncratic singing, and her eagerness to embrace people from all walks of life. However, it wasn't long before financial improprieties, scheming rivals, and scandal toppled their carefully constructed empire."

Antlers Now dated October 29th. "In an isolated Oregon town, a middle-school teacher and her sheriff brother become embroiled with her enigmatic student, whose dark secrets lead to terrifying encounters with a legendary ancestral creature who came before them."