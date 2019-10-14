Disney+ Reveals Thread of Everything Available at Launch

In less than one month, Disney’s exclusive streaming service is finally going to make itself available to the public, putting so many of the beloved company’s properties on a streaming platform for the first time. The House of Mouse is packing a massive library of classics and new originals onto Disney+, giving fans an affordable, one-stop service for all of their favorite tv shows, movies, and franchises. To prove just how strong this library truly is, the Disney+ Twitter account began an enormous thread online Monday morning, showing off “basically everything” that will be available on the service when it launches.

Early on Monday, the Disney+ account shared a short teaser video that simply flipped through the title cards of a few key projects that will be available at launch, before going into a thread announcing all of the upcoming titles that will be a part of the Day 1 slate. As you can probably imagine, there were hundreds upon hundreds of tweets to follow.

“It. Is. Time,” Disney+ wrote in the tweet. “From Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to The Mandalorian, check out basically everything coming to Disney+ in the U.S. on November 12.”

It. Is. Time. From Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to The Mandalorian, check out basically everything coming to #DisneyPlus in the U.S. on November 12. Pre-order in the U.S. at https://t.co/wJig4STf4P today: https://t.co/tlWvp23gLF pic.twitter.com/0q3PTuaDWT — Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 14, 2019

Just as the original tweet suggested, the list began with Snow White and ended with the upcoming Star Wars TV series, The Mandalorian. The thread announced movies and TV shows in the order of their release, and Snow White is the oldest of the bunch, having been released back in 1937. The Mandalorian, along with several other Disney+ originals, were saved for last, as they’ll be arriving for the first time on the November 12th launch day.

While this seems like a ton of movies and shows to stream, it’s only the tip of the iceberg. There will be more on the way, including the majority of Marvel Cinematic Universe films (only seven of which were included in the list).

Disney+ concluded the thread by confirming that there would be even more announcements on the way in the near future.

Are you looking forward to the arrival of Disney+ on November 12th? You can pre-order the streaming service here in order to have it available as soon as launch day arrives.