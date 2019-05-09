Disney's Figment Getting Feature Film from Seth Rogen, Detective Pikachu Writers

One of Disney's most beloved theme park characters is getting its own movie. According to Deadline, Disney is developing a film featuring Figment, the purple dragon mascot of Epcot's Imagination Pavilion at Walt Disney World in Orlando. The film Detective Pikachu's Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit will write the film with Seth Rogen's Point Grey producing.

Figment is a bit of an obscure character for Disney, but also one of its most loved. Created by Imagineers Tony Baxter and Steve Kirk among others in 1983, Figment is quite literally the embodiment of phrase "figment of the imagination". A small purple dragon (who sometimes wears a little yellow sweater), Figment first appeared as part of Epcot's Journey Into Imagination Ride in 1983. The character was an instant fan favorite and has remained popular ever since and attempts over the years to remove the Journey Into Imagination ride or limit Figment's park presence have never gone over well. The character is currently the centerpiece of the latest version of the ride, Journey Into Imagination With Figment. It was even announced at D23 Expo earlier this month that Figment would be getting his very own meet and greet at Epcot expected to open in late 2023. He's also appeared among the cases in the Collector's Fortress in Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!

Outside of the theme park, Figment has appeared in his own Epcot Educational Media line of short films, "Language Arts Through Imagination". He's also appeared in the Disney Kingdoms: Figment five-part comic book miniseries published by Disney and Marvel comics in 2014 as well as its follow up, Disney Kingdoms: Figment 2 in 2015. Figment getting his own feature film is also not the first time the character has graced the big screen. The character has previously appeared, albeit in a cameo capacity in both Toy Story 4 and in Inside Out.

In addition to Detective Pikachu, Hernandez and Samit previously wrote The Addams Family 2 as well as created Hulu's upcoming animated series Koala Man, which is set to debut in 2023. As for Rogen, his Point Grey banner has released a number of projects for both film and television, including Hulu's Pam & Tommy, Amazon's The Boys and The Boys Presents: Diabolical, as well as An American Pickle, The Disaster Artist, The Interview, and This is The End.

Are you excited that Figment is getting a movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!