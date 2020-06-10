Divergent Producer Confirms Final Film Is Still on Hold

(Photo: Lionsgate)

Despite being based on a series of popular books and inspiring a trilogy of movies, there's still no word on ever getting the planned fourth Divergent film, according to series producer Doug Wick. As became the trend with franchises like Harry Potter, Twilight, and The Hunger Games, the adaptations of the final entries into a book series were broken up into two parts, as was the plan for final entry The Divergent Series: Allegiant, but in the wake of the 2016 film's release, the planned 2017 conclusion of the live-action series was indefinitely put on hold, where it will appear to stay indefinitely.

When speaking to ComicBook.com in honor of the 20th anniversary of Gladiator, producer Wick clarified of the conclusion of the Divergent franchise, "It's definitely on hold. There's no imminent news."

The first three films in the franchise, based on the book series from Veronica Roth, were all developed at a quick pace, with Divergent debuting in 2014, The Divergent Series: Insurgent debuting in 2015, and Allegiant debuting in 2016. Unlike other book series adaptations, which would vary in both their critical and financial responses, the first two films failed to break the $300-million mark worldwide, while the third chapter failed to crack $200 million worldwide.

Regardless of the disappointing box office returns, the franchise featured a number of beloved performers. Over the course of the franchise, the series starred Shailene Woodley, Miles Teller, Kate Winslet, Zoë Kravitz, Ansel Elgort, Ashley Judd, Bill Skarsgård, Jeff Daniels, Octavia Spencer, and Noami Watts.

Shortly after the debut of the third film, reports emerged that the fourth film would skip a theatrical release and instead be a TV movie. At the time, no network was announced, but with the production value of not just streaming services, but also cable platforms, there were a number of possible avenues for the franchise to explore.

The ambition of the franchise didn't restrict itself to being a TV movie, as some reports claimed a TV series could be explored. Star Woodley, however, voiced her displeasure of that notion back in 2016.

"Last I heard they were trying to make it into a television show. I didn't sign up to be in a television show," Woodley shared with ScreenRant. "Out of respect to the studio and everyone involved, they may have changed their mind and may be doing something different, but I'm not necessarily interested in doing a television show."

Stay tuned for details on the Divergent franchise. Gladiator fans can pick up the 20th-anniversary 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray SteelBook on June 16th.

Are you disappointed by this update? Let us know in the comments below!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.