Doctor Strange Fans Love the Idea of Daveed Diggs as Brother Voodoo

Thousands of Marvel fans on Reddit are getting opinionated in a thread posted in the r/MarvelStudios subreddit. It suggests that Hamilton star Daveed Diggs would be a good candidate to take on the part of Brother Voodoo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The character, who has been rumored since the sequel was announced but was officially named as a character in the film earlier this year, will make his MCU debut in the Sam Raimi-directed sequel -- once huge movies with big casts and crews are able to go back into production. And Diggs seems to be a fan-favorite for the part.

Brother Voodoo was created by Len Wein and John Buscema Sr., from a name and basic premise developed by Stan Lee and Roy Thomas. His origin is, basically, very similar to Doctor Strange's, in terms of being recruited unexpectedly into a magic order and showing so much natural talent that he essentially takes over the place. Jericho Drumm learned voodoo mysticism at the request of his twin brother, a mage who was dying. He quickly surpassed his brother's skill and became one of the most powerful magicians in the Marvel Universe, even taking over as Sorcerer Supreme for a time.

Diggs, who appears in the TV adaptation of Snowpiercer, already has friends at Disney as a result of Hamilton, in which he plays Marquis de LaFayette and Thomas Jefferson. In the time since he left the cast of the Broadway show, he has appeared on Black-ish and in 2018, he wrote, produced, and starred in the film Blindspotting, which earned him a nomination for the Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead.

Fans love the look -- and he obviously has the physicality to pull off the role, since he was not only a Broadway actor but also headlines Snowpiercer, which doesn't cheap out on action. But the most fun they had was applying Hamilton quotes to Marvel Universe scenarios. So we're going include some of those below, as they're inspired. And feel free to make more in the comments or go to the Reddit thread and do it there!