Doctor Strange 2: Elizabeth Olsen Confirms She's Never Met Costar John Krasinski

Marvel Studios unleashed the multiverse in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with their inclusion of The Illuminati. The Illuminati is a major group within Marvel Comics but in the film it features some different members like Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch), Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Black Bolt (Anson Mount), Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) and even Mr. Fantastic (John Krasinski). During the events of the film we see the group perish at the hands of the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and you would think that the actors would all be friends in real life. During the press tour for the film, Olsen was put under a lie detector test where she revealed that she didn't actually know Krasinski even though they shared the screen together. Now, she's officially confirmed that she doesn't know the actor in the latest issue of Variety (via The Direct).

"I was very confused when she was asking me those questions," Olsen told the trade. "I also had a terrible cold while doing press, so I feel like I had no filter because I was so sick. I didn't have COVID, but I was sick for 14 days and it was amazing doing press sick. You just don't care! But I also had never met John Krasinski. I wasn't lying! We filmed it separately. I was with the stand-in. I don't even know if they'd figured out he was doing it."

Previously, Michael Waldron, who wrote both Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Loki, recently detailed what he believes is a major concern with Marvel Studios' use of the multiverse. Waldron thinks we should tread lightly with the multiverse. During a previous interview with SFX Magazine, the Loki and Doctor Strange scribe detailed how Marvel Studios use of the multiverse could become a double-edged sword.

"The danger is you can expand your scope too wide, and you can actually reduce the stakes if you don't make it personal as you go bigger and wider. But the opportunity in the multiverse is to have characters confront literal 'What ifs?' and alternate versions of themselves and perhaps others in their lives. It's an interesting way to hold up a mirror to characters," Waldron said. "In every way, it shapes the emotional heart of the story. It has to. The multiverse isn't just a MacGuffin where we're like, 'Okay, this is just a kitschy thing that we're playing with in this movie.' If you're faced with alternate realities and with alternate versions of yourself that has to become the emotional heart, exploring who you might be if you were a different version of yourself, if you made other choices, the right choices or the wrong choices. It's complex stuff, emotionally, and that's exactly why it's so thrilling and so great for a cast as dramatically talented as this one."

The film was directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now available on Digital, 4K, Blu-ray, DVD and streaming exclusively on Disney+ now!

