Robert Downey Jr’s Dolittle Expected to Bomb at the Box Office

Some initial impressions of Dolittle have hit the Internet and the impressions of Robert Downey Jr.’s latest aren’t really promising. A new report from Variety shows the film is off to a troubling start and could brick as a result of this start. The account that the publication paints is about a $20 million to $25 million debut, which doesn’t sound that bad. But, this movie cost a lot more than that to produce with all the extensive CGI for the animals and set pieces. Initial reactions have been cold to downright nasty, but the film could rally on the count of its family-friendly billing. But, this much remains clear, it isn’t looking so great right about now.

“Robert Downey Jr. is a national treasure, and his success with ‘Iron Man’ and ‘The Avengers’ cemented his status to the multiplex masses. That said, he doesn’t actually have superpowers, ones that can predict or stop the evil forces that can lead to box office bombs,” Exhibitor Relations media analyst Jeff Bock told Variety. “In Hollywood, you’re only as good as your last project, and if ‘Dolittle’ tanks like many suspect, he’ll be down, but certainly not out.”

So, the question becomes where does he go from here? If Dolittle is any indication, Downey will take any role he pleases having thrilled audiences for a long time as Iron Man. People will always wonder if he will don the suit again, but the superstar seems content in life after the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But, when asked about this choice to follow Avengers: Endgame, the superstar offered Extra this lengthy reply.

“I always go ‘Why this movie, why now, why bother?‘ And then I, honestly, I looked out the windows and these alpacas are looking at me and our goats and our Oreo cows and our pigs, the kunekune pigs … it just felt kind of synchronistic. And also, you know, we don’t like to go too long without an extremely difficult project to do together, whether it’s a movie or a kid,” he told them.

“It wound up being a really kind of nice vibe. Very arduous, very long process, we learned a lot. And it’s so nice now because all I care about is, when people see it, did they like it? And so today is the first day, and now we’re starting to promote it. People are like ‘Yeah, we’re seeing it, we’re liking it.’”

Dolittle is in theaters now.