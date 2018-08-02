‘Dora the Explorer’ Movie Casts Madeleine Madden as Dora’s High School Friend

It looks like Paramount Player’s live-action Dora the Explorer will soon have another friend.

Madeleine Madden has reportedly joined the upcoming film, according to a new report from Deadline. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Madden will be playing a friend of Dora (Transformers: The Last Knight‘s Isabela Moner), who she meets in high school.

Madden is an Australian actress, who is known for her roles in Around the Block, Pine Gap, and Mystery Road. She most recently appeared alongside Natalie Dormer and Samara Weaving in the Amazon miniseries Picnic at Hanging Rock.

Dora the Explorer will be a live-action update of the iconic Nickelodeon cartoon, which will follow a teenage Dora traveling the world with her trusty monkey, Boots, and her cousin Diego (Micke Moreno). Adriana Barraza will be portraying Dora’s grandmother, and Eugenio Derbez will be portraying a fellow explorer named Alejandro Gutierrez.

The project was first announced in October of last year, sparking some intrigue and pretty creative fan art online. The film will be directed by Alice Through The Looking Glass‘ and The Muppets‘ James Bobin, with a script from Danielle Sanchez-Witzel and Neighbors writer-director Nicholas Stoller. Michael Bay’s Platinum Dunes production company, and his partners Andrew Form and Brad Fuller, will be producing. Production is reportedly set to begin in Australia at some point this year.

“We could not be more thrilled to be bringing Dora to Queensland and to be able to deliver Queensland for our film,” Lee Rosenthal, President of Physical Production for Paramount Pictures, said earlier this year. “In Queensland, we are able to get outstanding crew, stages and a variety of jungle topography and city backdrops in essentially one place.”

Dora The Explorer is expected to be released on August 2nd, 2019. ComicBook.com will provide any updates as they come about.