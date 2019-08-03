Dune Reboot Release Date Gets Pushed Back

It will be one month more before Denis Villeneuve‘s Dune comes to theaters. Warner Bros. has pushed the film’s release date back from November 20, 2020, to December 18, 2020, according to The Hollywood Reporter. That sets the film against some stiff competition, including Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, Tom Holland’s Uncharted, and Eddie Murphy’s Coming to America sequel.

Dune is based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi novel of the same name. Here’s the film’s synopsis that appeared in a recent issue of Production Weekly:

“The trouble begins when stewardship of Arrakis is transferred by the Emperor from the Harkonnen Noble House to House Atreides. The Harkonnens don’t want to give up their privilege, though, and through sabotage and treachery they cast young Duke Paul Atreides out into the planet’s harsh environment to die. There he falls in with the Fremen, a tribe of desert dwellers who become the basis of the army with which he will reclaim what’s rightfully his. Paul Atreides, though, is far more than just a usurped duke. He might be the end product of a very long-term genetic experiment designed to breed a super human; he might be a messiah. His struggle is at the center of a nexus of powerful people and events, and the repercussions will be felt throughout the Imperium.”

Dune was adapted into a film in 1984 by director David Lynch, with Kyle MacLachlan in the lead role as Paul. The film is a cult favorite, but many felt it failed to capture the intricacies of Frank Herbert’s novel. Villeneuve explained how his own approach compares in an interview with Yahoo.

“David Lynch did an adaptation in the ’80s that has some very strong qualities,” Villeneuve said in the interview. “I mean, David Lynch is one of the best filmmakers alive, I have massive respect for him. But when I saw his adaptation, I was impressed, but it was not what I had dreamed of, so I’m trying to make the adaptation of my dreams. It will not have any link with the David Lynch movie. I’m going back to the book, and going to the images that came out when I read it.”

Dune began filming in Budapest in March. It also filmed in Jordan before wrapping in July. The adaptation is planned as two films.

Dune‘s cast includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Stephen Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem.

Are you excited about the new Dune movie? Let us know what you think in the comments! Dune opens in theaters on December 18, 2020.