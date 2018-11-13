Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Remembers Stan Lee: ‘We Lost a Good One’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was among the celebrities who commemorated Stan Lee on Monday, after the iconic writer passed away.

Lee passed on Monday after an impromptu visit to the hospital. The 95-year-old has death with many health issues in the last year or so, though an exact cause of death was not specified. Meanwhile, the world was more preoccupied with his incredible legacy as a storyteller and a cultural icon.

Apparently, none more so than Johnson, who posted a photo with Lee on Instagram. He accompanied it with a long and heartfelt message to Lee and his fans.

“We lost a good one,” Johnson wrote. “What a man and what a life.”

Johnson went on to share his own experience with lee, which dated back many years. He shared the advice that Lee gave to him as a young man, and how it carried him through his career.

“When I first broke into Hollywood, years ago he was so warm and welcoming to me – I’ll never forget it,” he wrote. “He gave me very sage advice on navigating a career, that I’ll always carry. What a life he’s lived and how awesome that his imagination and universe creation impacted generations around the world. And for generations to come. Rest in love, my friend.”

Fans echoed Johnson’s mourning in the comments section, and many thanked him for articulating his feelings.

“One man touched so many lives over decades. From the biggest Hollywood star to the kid reading comics under a blanket with a flashlight past his bedtime,” one fan noted. “Mr. Lee gave me my love of reading and I’ll always be thankful for that and meeting him. Legends never die and your legacy will live on dear Sir.”

Lee was memorialized all across social media on Monday, and his influence was never so clear. His work touched people in all walks of life, inspired countless other important creations and set the tone of American storytelling for generations to come.

Lee is survived by his daughter, J.C., who confirmed his passing to reporters on Monday.

“My father loved all of his fans,” she said. “He was the greatest, most decent man.”

Lee’s wife of 69 years, Joan, passed away last year. In the time since, he has dealt with various illnesses including pneumonia.

Lee will continue to make cameo appearances in a few more Marvel film adaptations, including next spring’s still-untitled Avengers 4.