Elf Cast Reuniting for Live Table Read Supporting Georgia Senate Runoff Elections

✖

Ahead of Christmas Day itself, fans of the movie Elf are in for a real gift as much of the cast for the movie is set to reunite for a live (virtual) table read of the script. Stars Will Ferrell and Zooey Deschanel will return to their roles of Buddy and Jovie for the event that will the Georgia Democratic Party and their efforts in the upcoming Senate runoff elections in the peach state. Joining the pair in the film will be their co-stars Bob Newhart, Edward Asner, Mary Steenburgen, Amy Sedaris, Andy Richter, Kyle Gass, and Matt Walsh. Celebrities that weren't in the movie and will appear include John Lithgow, Danny Woodburn, Ed Helms, and Busy Phillips. Though director Jon Favreau isn't involved, “Pod Save America” host Jon Favreau will be in on the fun.

“If I were any more excited to be in the #ElfForGeorgia reunion I might explode into a burst of snowflakes,” Deschanel posted on Twitter. “Join me, Will Ferrell, and many other amazing people from the original cast along with some special guests for our live reading! All donations go to support GA dems.”

We're so excited to announce that Sunday at 4pm ET, the cast of Elf, including Will Ferrell and @ZooeyDeschanel, is reuniting for a live table read hosted by @ashleyn1cole to support our efforts to flip the Senate! RSVP today! #gapol #gasen #ElfForGeorgia https://t.co/q4l9F3RBig — Georgia Democrats (@GeorgiaDemocrat) December 10, 2020

Helms, whose role in the table read hasn't been revealed yet, also tweeted: “When they asked me to be a part of #ElfForGeorgia I couldn’t believe it! It’s one of the best holiday movies ever and proceeds go to benefit Dems in my home state.”

You can donate to the cause and secure your place to watch the event at ElfReunion.com, with the reunion and table read set to begin on Sunday, December 13 at 4 PM ET.

A fan favorite for the holiday season, Elf has made headlines in recent days after new intel on the making of the movie was revealed some seventeen years after its premiere. Netflix premiered The Holiday Movies That Made Us (a Christmas variant of the Netflix series "The Movies That Made Us") focused entirely on the making of the film earlier this month which offered such nuggets like: the first producers wanted to cast another Saturday Night Live alum in the part, thinking none other than Chris Farley should play Buddy; and the shocking reveal that a lot of the movie was shot in a closed down mental institution.

(H/T TheWrap)