‘Rocketman’ Official Trailer Released

The sun isn’t going down on musical biopics any time soon, and iconic singer Elton John is next in line for the big screen treatment. The movie about John’s life is titled Rocketman, and the first official trailer has finally arrived.

You can check out the full trailer for Rocketman in the video above!

Kingsman franchise star Taron Egerton portrays Elton John in the film, which will follow the rise of the singer’s prolific music career, beginning with his his time at the Royal Academy of Music.

In addition to seeing Egerton rock it out as Elton John on various stages, several other figures from his life can be seen throughout the trailer. Chief among them is Bernie Taupin, played by Fantastic 4 star Jamie Bell. Taupin is credited with writing many of John’s biggest hits, and the two have worked closely together for decades.

Richard Madden, best known for his role as Robb Stark on Game of Thrones, can be seen in the trailer as John Reid. Those familiar with the life of Elton John will surely recognize that name. If you’re not as familiar, Reid was John’s former lover and manager, who spent three decades working alongside the singer. However, things changed in the late 1990s when Reid allegedly swindled him out of millions.

What do you think of the first teaser for Rocketman? Does Taron Egerton’s performance hold up to the legacy of Sir Elton John? Let us know your thoughts by dropping a line in the comments below!

Rocketman is set to hit theaters on May 31st.