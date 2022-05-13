Emily Bett Rickards's New Comedy To Hold an Early Screening for Fans With Q&A

✖

We Need to Talk, a new comedy starring Arrow's Emily Bett Rickards, is coming to digital this May from Global Digital Releasing, and will allow fans a chance to see it early, complete with a live Q&A with the cast. The film, a comedy set in the world of gaming and influencers, stars James Maslow (Big Time Rush), Christel Khalil (who won a Daytime Emmy for The Young and the Restless), Johnathan Hernandez (Gossip Girl), Tray Chaney (The Wire), and a long list of cameos by real-world gamers and influencers. It hails from writer/director Todd Wolfe, director of the upcoming Adultland.

Wolf said in a statement that he hopes to invoke the same emotions as the comedies he loved growing up, including those by John Hughes, Harold Ramis, and John Landis. Fans can get tickets to the May 12th screening here.

"At its core, We Need to Talk is a romantically infused coming-of-age comedy centering on Great Scott...a pampered manchild who has been spoiled by his impulsive social media 'fan' base," Wolfe said in a press release. "In the vein of cult classics like Billy Madison and Tommy Boy, We Need to Talk has an inherent heartbeat that matches pace with its sometimes crude, locker-room-style humor."

We Need to Talk's "legion" of cameos include Clementinator, DubDotDUBBY, Secret_LeonGids, GlitterXplosion, HipHopGamer, AlexER and FroKnowsPhoto. You can see a trailer below.

"The script was inspired by my personal experiences working for a narcissistic YouTuber and experiencing firsthand the self-indulgence and delusions that tend to surround the social media arena," Wolfe added. "Combined with my penchant for playing video games at two pm on an average Tuesday, I'd become more obsessed with my work preoccupations than my personal relationships. I began to wonder if these varied conditions might make for an interesting story and could be as humorous to an audience as they'd become to me. Hopefully, they are, and the film invokes laughter, warmth, and appreciation, at all of the right moments."

Here's the official synopsis for the film:

Scott is a self-absorbed online video-game influencer, who speaks to millions of fans every day, but simply cannot (or will not) communicate with the people he loves. He remains blissfully unaware that he's the problem until one morning, as she's walking out the door, his girlfriend Aly tells him, "we need to talk." Her comment sends Scott spiraling into a day-long tailspin as he seeks wisdom, advice, and emotional support from his social media network of friends, internet trolls, and a myriad of online characters from around the world.

We Need to Talk premieres on digital platforms May 13 from Global Digital Releasing. The public is also invited to a special screening of the film in which they can interact with the cast, see never before seen footage, and get merch.