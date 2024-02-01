Eric Roberts Calls James Earl Jones "Nicest Human Being I've Ever Worked With"

Eric Roberts has been in more movies than just about any working actor in America, and he isn't slowing down. Now 67, the star of Best of the Best and The Dark Knight has a long list of accomplishments, including a great working relationship with legendary actor James Earl Jones. The stars have worked together in a handful of projects, most notably Best of the Best and The Ambulance. In the latter, Roberts played a comic book artist working at Marvel, giving Stan Lee one of his earliest cameo appearances in a feature film (The Amulance was released in 1990).

Speaking with ComicBook.com in support of his new movie The Private Eye, Roberts praised Jones, saying that the veteran actor and Star Wars alum is one of the nicest people he has ever worked with.

"James Earl Jones and I did three, four, five movies together," Roberts told ComicBook.com. "So we know each other; we have history. We're friends. I just love James. James is truly one of the nicest people I've ever worked with on a set, every time I've worked with him. The most insane time we had was on a movie called The Ambulance that we made together. Check that out -- it's a crazy, crazy movie, and all the stunts were done by us. It's insane. It's a Larry Cohen movie, so you can imagine! Anyway, James was maybe the singularly nicest human being I've ever worked with, and that's a fact and not a compliment."

Roberts's The Private Eye will be released on February 9. You can read the synopsis below.

Private investigator Mort Madison (Matt Rife) has seen his better days. A mysterious woman, Michelle (Clare Grant) hires him to spy on David (Elliot), whom he believed to be her lover. In the detective process Mort himself falls in love with Michelle and decides the only way he can be with her is by eliminating David from the equation. Mort hopes this will entice Michelle to run away with him and live happily ever after only to reveal a mind-blowing twist.