Star Wars Fans Upset After James Earl Jones Retires From Darth Vader
After a Star Wars career spanning 45 years, James Earl Jones is retiring as the voice of Darth Vader. Though the iconic villain was credited as working on Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi, his voice was generated using Artificial Intelligence, a move the actor himself signed off on. In a new piece in Vanity Fair on Friday, it was confirmed that Jones approved the studio's usage of the AI. The move allows Lucasfilm and Disney to continue using his voice likeness in future projects via the new technology with no direct involvement from Jones.
"He had mentioned he was looking into winding down this particular character," Matthew Wood told the magazine. "So how do we move forward?" Jones is also credited for guiding the Vader's voice performance on the series and Wood even called him "a benevolent godfather."
Suffice to say, fans of the franchise are upset with Jones' retirement from a galaxy far, far away. Keep scrolling to see what they're saying.
Greatest Ever
prevnext
James Earl Jones is one of the greatest human beings ever pic.twitter.com/vtIdjYDU06— Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) September 24, 2022
Legendary
prevnext
James Earl Jones will be retiring from voicing Darth Vader after 45 years. His voice will still be used through archived recordings and AI generations with his consent
One of the most legendary voices of all time, and he went out with a bang in Kenobi. pic.twitter.com/glAPMlJalG— TRAFON(s Backup Account) (@RiseFallNickBck) September 24, 2022
Most Iconic
prevnext
After 45 years, the legendary James Earl Jones will be retiring from voicing Darth Vader, no doubt one of his most iconic roles of all time.
Thank you, James, for your many years of lending your voice to one of the most recognizable and beloved characters in cinematic history. pic.twitter.com/pIHpTVfrn6— Sir Simon A. 🎹 (@BabyLamb5) September 24, 2022
If He's Fine With It
prevnext
This is all I need. James Earl Jones has retired and given them explicit permission to use his voice through archival work and artificial recreation. You will never see me complaining when they artificially recreate his voice, either. If he's fine with it, I am. https://t.co/fArQ03II8E— toonraider (@ToonRaiderXD) September 23, 2022
The Force Will Be With You
prevnext
Thank you James Earl Jones.— Justin Trudell (@Trudell_DM) September 24, 2022
For everything you have done for Star Wars and it’s community.
The Force will be with you,
always. pic.twitter.com/g5stjDnbzl
Thank You
prevnext
The owner of one of cinema’s most epic and iconic voices of all-time, James Earl Jones, has retired from voicing Darth Vader.
Thank you for literally everything. May your retirement be full of love and peace. I’m tearing up right now just writing this. ❤️❤️❤️ #thankyoujames pic.twitter.com/wzZ12luAdo— MaceAhWindu (@MaceAhWindu) September 24, 2022
Greatest Villain
prev
The Voice of Cinema’s greatest villain, James Earl Jones, has officially retired from voicing Darth Vader
For the rest of my life, I will always love James Earl Jones for what he gave to Star Wars and my life. #WeLoveYouJames pic.twitter.com/m2kmLL0lqS— Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) September 24, 2022