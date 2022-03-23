Everything Leaving Netflix in April 2022

Netflix has a horde of great new titles coming to its lineup in the month of April. The final episodes of Ozark and Grace and Frankie are arriving on the service this month, along with films like Blade, Puss in Boots, and How to Train Your Dragon. There’s a lot to be excited about in April if you have a Netflix subscription. There is also, unfortunately, some disappointing news about the month ahead. Quite a few popular films and television shows are leaving Netflix, as well.
On Wednesday, Netflix released the complete list of titles leaving the streamer’s lineup, and there are plenty of beloved films and shows set to exit. For TV fans, there are two massive titles on their way out. On April 1st, all seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation will be leaving Netflix, continuing the exodus of Star Trek content from the service. A few weeks later, at the end of the month, Netflix is losing all six seasons of Dawson’s Creek.
Videos by ComicBook.com
As far as movies go, April will see several key departures from Netflix. Snakes on a Plane, The Artist, The Town, Moneyball, and Superman Returns are all leaving the service.
Here’s the full list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix next month:
Leaving 4/1/22
Star Trek: The Next Generation: Seasons 1-7
Leaving 4/2/22
Truth or Dare
Leaving 4/4/22
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Leaving 4/5/22
The Florida Project
Leaving 4/8/22
House of the Witch
Leaving 4/15/22
About Time
Leaving 4/18/22
Miss Sloane
Leaving 4/24/22
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Leaving 4/25/22
The Artist
Leaving 4/26/22
August: Osage County
Leaving 4/29/22
El señor de los Cielos: Seasons 1-7
Hostel
Leaving 4/30/22
Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6
Dear John
First Knight
Léon: The Professional
Moneyball
Snakes on a Plane
Snatch
Stripes
Superman Returns
The Shawshank Redemption
The Town
Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leaving Netflix in April? Let us know in the comments!