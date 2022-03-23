Everything Leaving Netflix in April 2022

Netflix has a horde of great new titles coming to its lineup in the month of April. The final episodes of Ozark and Grace and Frankie are arriving on the service this month, along with films like Blade, Puss in Boots, and How to Train Your Dragon. There’s a lot to be excited about in April if you have a Netflix subscription. There is also, unfortunately, some disappointing news about the month ahead. Quite a few popular films and television shows are leaving Netflix, as well.

On Wednesday, Netflix released the complete list of titles leaving the streamer’s lineup, and there are plenty of beloved films and shows set to exit. For TV fans, there are two massive titles on their way out. On April 1st, all seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation will be leaving Netflix, continuing the exodus of Star Trek content from the service. A few weeks later, at the end of the month, Netflix is losing all six seasons of Dawson’s Creek.

As far as movies go, April will see several key departures from Netflix. Snakes on a Plane, The Artist, The Town, Moneyball, and Superman Returns are all leaving the service.

Here’s the full list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix next month:

Leaving 4/1/22

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Seasons 1-7

Leaving 4/2/22

Truth or Dare

Leaving 4/4/22

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Leaving 4/5/22

The Florida Project

Leaving 4/8/22

House of the Witch

Leaving 4/15/22

About Time

Leaving 4/18/22

Miss Sloane

Leaving 4/24/22

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Leaving 4/25/22

The Artist

Leaving 4/26/22

August: Osage County

Leaving 4/29/22

El señor de los Cielos: Seasons 1-7

Hostel

Leaving 4/30/22

Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6

Dear John

First Knight

Léon: The Professional

Moneyball

Snakes on a Plane

Snatch

Stripes

Superman Returns

The Shawshank Redemption

The Town

