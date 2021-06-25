F9 Director Claims It's the Best Fast & Furious Film Yet

✖

The Fast & Furious film series is set to release its ninth installment next month, and the filmmaker behind the latest entry believes it to be the best of the franchise. That's right, Justin Lin thinks F9 is the best Fast & Furious movie to-date, which could mean great things for fans looking forward to their return to theaters. It may seem like Lin is biased, since he's the director of the film, but this is actually his fifth movie in the Fast Saga, so he's directed over half of the entire series.

One of the Furious franchise's stars, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, recently told EW's Binge podcast that Lin told him that he believed F9 to be the best in the series on multiple occasions. Lin appeared on Binge this week and the hosts followed up about Bridges' claims.

"In my gut and my mind, yes," Lin said when asked if F9 really was the best Fast movie. "Look, it's always hard to compare because I also have the experience of what happens behind cameras. I sit there and sometimes you overcome the weirdest things just to be able to ultimately finish that movie that nobody else sees. But I do think that F9 is a culmination of all our work through the years. I like to think that my next movie is always my best movie — that's what I strive for. But I also think that on so many levels with character, it was great to reconnect with everybody. Yeah, in my heart, I feel like F9 is the best film. It's part of our evolution. But that's until we do Fast 10, right?"

Every Fast & Furious fan will likely have a different answer when asked about the best movie in the franchise. When all is said and done, there's a chance plenty of folks could agree with Lin about F9's merits. After all, this is the movie that brings Sung Kang's Han back into the fold and technically take the franchise to space. What's not to like?

Do you think F9 will become a fan-favorite movie in the Fast Saga after it comes out? Which Fast & Furious movie is your favorite? Let us know in the comments!

F9 arrives in theaters on June 25th.