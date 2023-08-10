Fair Play Trailer: Alden Ehrenreich & Phoebe Dynevor Star in New Netflix Erotic Thriller

Netflix has revealed a brand new trailer for the erotic thriller Fair Play, and you can watch it in the video below. The Chloe Domont-directed film stars two names familiar to Star Wars and Bridgerton fans, as Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor and Solo: A Star Wars Story's Alden Ehrenreich will be the project's two main leads. As you can see in the trailer below, Emily (Dynevor) and Luke (Ehrenreich) are employees at a financial analytics company and are in a relationship despite guidelines that don't allow it. When Emily gets a promotion, the cracks in their relationship start to show, and things quickly spiral out of control. You can watch the trailer below.

Fair Play director Chloe Domont compares the film and the experience of creating it to an exorcism. "It was a story that was burning inside of me and a story I couldn't not tell," the director told Netflix in an interview conducted earlier this year. "I wanted to reckon with some unresolved feelings I had in the past, specifically dating men who I felt were threatened by either my ambition or any little bits of accomplishments." The film is Domont's way of sounding the alarm. "These dynamics should no longer be normalized," Domont said.

Domont knew Phoebe and Alden were perfect for their parts pretty much immediately, and the fact that neither star had done anything quite like this made the pairing all the better.

"When I met with Alden and Phoebe for the roles, it was pretty instant that they were perfect for these characters," Domont said. "They're incredibly strong versatile actors that can do anything. And also what excited me about it was that they had never done anything like this before. I love to cast against type."

Fair Play is directed by Chloe Domont and stars Dynevor and Ehrenreich as well as Eddie Marsan, Rich Sommer, Sebastian De Souza, Sia Alipour, Yacine Ramoul, Brandon Bassir, Jamie Wilkes, Freddy Sawyer, and Geraldine Somerville. The official description for Fair Play reads "An unexpected promotion at a cutthroat hedge fund pushes a young couple's relationship to the brink, threatening to unravel far more than their recent engagement."

Fair Play streams on Netflix on October 13th.