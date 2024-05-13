The First Omen Streaming and Blu-ray Release Dates Revealed

The First Omen was released in theaters last month, and the new horror film takes place before the events of The Omen (1976). The movie was mostly well-received by critics and audiences alike, earning an 81% critics score and a 70% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. If you haven't gotten the chance to check out the prequel or if you're eager to watch it again, the horror flick helmed by Arkasha Stevenson officially has streaming and physical media release dates.

According to a press release from 20th Century Studios, The First Omen will be available to purchase from digital retailers on May 28th. The film is then heading to Hulu on May 30th before arriving on Blu-ray and DVD on July 30th. You can read a description of the film below:

"In this psychological horror prequel to the classic Omen films, a young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church. Soon, she encounters a darkness that causes her to question her faith, and reveals a terrifying conspiracy to bring about the birth of evil incarnate. The First Omen stars Nell Tiger Free (Servant), Tawfeek Barhom (Mary Magdalene), Sonia Braga (Kiss of the Spider Woman), Ralph Ineson (The Northman), and Bill Nighy (Living). The film is directed by Arkasha Stevenson, based on characters created by David Seltzer (The Omen), with a story by Ben Jacoby (Bleed) and a screenplay by Tim Smith & Arkasha Stevenson, and Keith Thomas (Firestarter)."

The First Omen Bonus Features:

You can check out a list of the Blu-ray and DVD bonus features for The First Omen below. Note: The features may vary by product and retailer.

The Mystery of Margaret – Join director Arkasha Stevenson and stars Nell Tiger Free, Bill Nighy, and Maria Caballero as they dive into the character of Margaret, her relationships with other characters, and how she's manipulated while trying to solve the film's horrifying mystery.

The Director's Vision – Director Arkasha Stevenson talks about her love of horror films, the opportunity to expand on The Omen legacy, and crafting The First Omen entirely through a female lens. She also describes shooting in Rome, and the cast recounts working with Arkasha.

Signs of The First Omen – Join the director and talented artists as they reveal some of the symbolism within the set designs and the costumes. Learn how the use of practical effects blurs the line between what is real and what is not in The First Omen's terrifying world.

Stay tuned for more updates about new releases.