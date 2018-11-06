‘Fantastic Beasts 2’: Dumbledore Vs. Grindelwald Featurette Released

Warner Bros. has released a new Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald featurette diving into the relationship between Albus Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald.

Jude Law plays young Albus Dumbledore in the film.

“Having the opportunity to go back and see what made the man that we all loved become who he was is a really rare and really extraordinary experience,” Law says.

Harry Potter creator JK Rowling wrote the film’s script.

“So when I met Jude I basically told him everything that I’ve ever known about Dumbledore because without that knowledge Jude is playing someone who appears to be playing games with people’s lives and that’s not who Dumbledore is,” she explains.

“What became apparent very early on is that like any man or any human one is not the same at 45 as 145,” Law adds.

Rowling explains how fans will get a different perspective on Dumbledore in this film.

“In this movie, he’s slightly mysterious and we see him through the eyes of Newt Scamander,” she says. “Very few people if any every call Dumbledore on his Dumbledore-ishness. In other words, his withholding of information.”

She goes on to hint that Dumbledore feels guilty for his part in Grindelwald’s crimes.

“He has this dark past in which he flirted with Grindelwald’s ideology,” Rowling says. “The relationship between Grindelwald and Dumbledore is key to making Dumbledore Dumbledore. The teenager received a wound from which Dumbledore never recovered. Never recovered.

“So he’s trying to advise people, ‘Don’t be brutal to his supporters. You are playing into his hands,”” she continues. “No one’s listening. As often happens with Dumbledore, no one’s listening. But, however bleak things get, Dumbledore’s always got that slightly mischievous side. I think it’s going to surprise people and he’s done an amazing job.”

Of the second Fantastic Beasts film in general, Redmayne has suggested that there will be plenty of surprises and connections to be found for Harry Potter fans.

“The script is labyrinthian,” the actor said. “It’s like you’re going down this maze and Jo [Rowling] is weaving the stories together with such intricacy. Along the way, these connections to Harry Potter and secrets are falling at your feet.

“There is one… I got to the end and my jaw dropped. There was one thing I didn’t see coming.”

One such surprising connection is that Claudia Kim is playing Nagini, Lord Voldemort’s snake who we now know was a Maledictus. Another is the inclusion of Minerva McGonagall.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opens in theaters on November 16th.