‘Fantastic Beast 2’: Nagini Strikes in New Trailer

A new trailer for Fantastic Beast: The Crimes of Grindelwald shows Nagini poised to strike.

The trailer above ends on a shot of Nagini’s transformation into a snake and then her attack.

The surprising reveal that Claudia Kim is playing Nagini, Lord Voldemort’s snake, was made weeks ago.

“It will be so interesting to see another side of Nagini,” Kim said. “You’ve only seen her as a Horcrux. In this, she’s a wonderful and vulnerable woman who wants to live. She wants to stay a human being and I think that’s a wonderful contrast to the character…She does feel sometimes it’s not controllable. She is bound to [permanently] transform at some point to a beast so she feels this pressure that the clock is ticking. She has powers that are yet to be explored. I can’t confirm she has powers like wizards have. And she doesn’t have a wand.”

The casting of Kim in this role caused some controversy among Harry Potter fans.

Nagini isn’t the only Harry Potter connection in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Star Eddie Redmayne has suggested that there will be plenty of surprises and connections to be found for Harry Potter fans.

“The script is labyrinthian,” the actor said. “It’s like you’re going down this maze and Jo [Rowling] is weaving the stories together with such intricacy. Along the way, these connections to Harry Potter and secrets are falling at your feet. There is one… I got to the end and my jaw dropped. There was one thing I didn’t see coming.”

The most obvious of these connections is Jude Law playing a young Albus Dumbledore.

“Having the opportunity to go back and see what made the man that we all loved become who he was is a really rare and really extraordinary experience,” Law said in a featurette. “What became apparent very early on is that like any man or any human one is not the same at 45 as 145.”

Additionally, we now know that Minerva McGonagall will also appear in the film.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald has not been well-received by critics. It received a rotten score from review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes. If you are interested in actually reading some reviews, here’s a round-up.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opens in theaters on November 16th.