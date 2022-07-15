Fantastic Beasts Fans Weigh in on Mads Mikkelsen Replacing Johnny Depp as Grindelwald

Some fans have been professing their wish that Johnny Depp would exit the Fantastic Beasts series for years following allegations against him regarding domestic abuse, with those audiences finally being granted their wish last week when he announced he was stepping away from the role of Gellert Grindelwald at the request of Warner Bros. While some audiences hoped to see Colin Farrell return to the series, a recent report claims that the studio is hoping to tap Doctor Strange star Mads Mikkelsen for the role. With the upcoming sequel currently in production, the studio will likely secure the role imminently, as the talks of Mikkelsen taking on the role have sparked a variety of reactions from fans.

Mikkelsen's impressive body of work has caused some fans to share their enthusiasm about the notion of him joining the series, yet others are still bemoaning the fact that Depp has left the role. Other fans, meanwhile, would still rather have Mikkelsen bide his time so he can film a fourth season of the cancelled TV series Hannibal.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Mikkelsen playing Grindelwald!