Fantastic Beasts Fans Weigh in on Mads Mikkelsen Replacing Johnny Depp as Grindelwald
Some fans have been professing their wish that Johnny Depp would exit the Fantastic Beasts series for years following allegations against him regarding domestic abuse, with those audiences finally being granted their wish last week when he announced he was stepping away from the role of Gellert Grindelwald at the request of Warner Bros. While some audiences hoped to see Colin Farrell return to the series, a recent report claims that the studio is hoping to tap Doctor Strange star Mads Mikkelsen for the role. With the upcoming sequel currently in production, the studio will likely secure the role imminently, as the talks of Mikkelsen taking on the role have sparked a variety of reactions from fans.
Mikkelsen's impressive body of work has caused some fans to share their enthusiasm about the notion of him joining the series, yet others are still bemoaning the fact that Depp has left the role. Other fans, meanwhile, would still rather have Mikkelsen bide his time so he can film a fourth season of the cancelled TV series Hannibal.
Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Mikkelsen playing Grindelwald!
Delicious
Mads @theofficialmads Mikkelsen is rumored to be replacing Johnny Depp as Grindelwald in the upcoming @FantasticBeasts threequel. Absolutely delicious news. pic.twitter.com/cq0vbrSL9a— DrThurmThurm (@DrThurmThurm) November 11, 2020
Perfect
Mads Mikkelsen is perfect casting as Grindelwald. I literally couldn't even focus on grocery shopping because I'm so excited.— T-Zach (@tylerzachary22) November 11, 2020
Gladly Watch
I will gladly watch Mads Mikkelsen playing in any movie whatsoever buuuuuut if we're really talking about Grindelwald and the cursed world of "fantastic beast and where to find them" I think I'll pass... But I will Gladly watch him in Hannibal season 4, did you hear me @netflix? pic.twitter.com/F7lqDf3B2D— Erica🍀 (@TheFoxwithHAT) November 11, 2020
Dreaming?
OmG???? MADS MIKKELSEN MIGHT BE THE NEW GRINDELWALD?!? Am I dreaming???? They better not give him a dorky look/costume if this is true😭🙏🙏🙏— okeb (@okeb21) November 11, 2020
Don't Stop There
Mads Mikkelsen replacing Johnny Depp should happen everywhere. They should refilm all the POTC movies with Mads Mikkelsen. They should remake every episode of 21 Jump Street with Mads Mikkelsen.— Amadi is Quasi-Hiatused-Ish (@amaditalks) November 11, 2020
Sigh
I saw Mads Mikkelsen trending and thought it was about the possibility of Hannibal season 4...sigh. I guess I"ll just keep rewatching the same 3 seasons over and over and over and over.... pic.twitter.com/qTKxgiJkAO— ᴮᴱViv₇💫 🐨🐥 (@W_ndirangu97) November 11, 2020
Wrong
mads mikkelsen in talks to replace johnny depp as grindelwald? in another life, mads would have been an absolutely fantastic choice, but this is wrong. johnny was fired over false allegations, and anyone to accept as his replacement does not have my support. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp— 𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐞 🥀 || #JusticeForJohnnyDepp (@sIeepyhoII0w) November 10, 2020
Failed
I love Mads Mikkelsen. He's a great versatile actor & good looking, too. But to replace Johnny Depp w/o looking thoroughly on his case, sorry Warner Bros. You failed big time, I'll pass on Fantastic Beasts. I'll support other movies of Mads instead.#justiceforjohnnydepp#mentoo— 𝕯𝖊𝖇𝖎✠𝕸𝖊𝖓𝖉𝖊𝖟✠𝕭𝖎𝖑𝖆𝖊 (@disintegrating) November 11, 2020
Chemistry
We’re going to see Mad Mikkelsen have insane sexual chemistry with yet another bearded man pic.twitter.com/tOgh7KqOr7— Walt (@UberKryptonian) November 10, 2020
More Hannibal
We don’t want Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald we want Mads Mikkelsen as Hannibal #SaveHannibal @netflix pic.twitter.com/JBiDF1vAB9— Nis 🦌 (@ironandsilver_) November 11, 2020