‘Fantastic Beasts’ Could Move Beyond Europe, North America

Harry Potter kept a close eye on the United Kingdom over its tenure, but that doesn’t mean the Wizarding World stops there. Thanks to Fantastic Beasts, fans have learned how the rest of the world handles magic, and it seems more countries could join the franchise soon.

Recently, JK Rowling sat down with Entertainment Weekly to discuss the next piece of Fantastic Beasts. The franchise is poised to release its sequel this fall, and it was there the famed author teased a new direction for the spin-off.

When asked which city the third Fantastic Beasts film may be set in, Rowling could not give any specifics. The author did say she is rather interested in expanding her wizarding world beyond the countries she’s previously explored.

“It’s far too early to spoil anything,” Rowling said.

“What I can say is that we’ll go to at least one new city in the next film, possibly two, and I’m keen to move outside Europe and North America. But you’ll just have to wait and see.”

As fans know, Harry Potter went to great lengths to explain how the wizarding community in the UK works. The first Fantastic Beasts film delved into the United States and its magical assembly. However, given how the magical community simply coexists with muggles, there are dozens of more countries with wizarding backgrounds. Previously, it has been said that the Egyptian pyramids were built in part thanks to wizards, and countries like Brazil and Japan made their magical academies known. In fact, Rowling has told fans about 11 wizarding schools so far ranging from France to Uganda.

For fans curious about Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, fans will be able to check it out this November. In a recent interview, Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski) opened up about his first time screening the film in full, and he had some big things to say about the sequel.

“It reminds me a lot of The Empire Strikes Back,” the actor teased.

“The first movie is so positive. It’s sweet and lovely. But this time everybody is really put under fire. People are gonna see this like a 100 times just to get everything. They’re going to be going nuts that they have to wait for the next one.”

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opens November 16 followed by the yet-to-be-named Fantastic Beasts 3 on November 20, 2020.