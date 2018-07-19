‘Fantastic Beasts’ Star Jude Law Addresses LGBT Dumbledore Controversy

In a matter of months, the Wizarding World will get a bit bigger thanks to J.K. Rowling. The franchise will expand when Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is released, giving fans a new look at Albus Dumbledore. Now, Jude Law is opening up about his big role, and the actor has something to say about the controversy his character drummed up.

Recently, Law spoke with Entertainment Weekly about playing a younger version of Dumbledore. It was there the actor was asked about the on-going controversy surrounding how the wizard’s sexuality is depicted, and Law urged fans to be patient.

“Jo Rowling revealed some years back that Dumbledore was gay. That was a question I actually asked Jo and she said, yes, he’s gay. But as with humans, your sexuality doesn’t necessarily define you; he’s multifaceted,” Law said.

“I suppose the question is: How is Dumbledore’s sexuality depicted in this film? What you got to remember this is only the second Fantastic Beasts film in a series and what’s brilliant about Jo’s writing is how she reveals her characters, peels them to the heart over time.”

Continuing, Law said this sequel will not reveal all things about Dumbledore in one go.

“You’re just getting to know Albus in this film, and there’s obviously a lot more to come. We learn a little about his past in the beginning of this film, and characters and their relationships will unfold naturally which I’m excited to reveal. But we’re not going to reveal everything all at once.”

Of course, Harry Potter fans will know why this topic has become a sensitive one. After the novels wrapped, Rowling confirmed Dumbledore was gay, but there were some fans upset by the character’s decision to keep his sexuality quiet. His big-screen inclusion in the Fantastic Beasts series made those fans wish for an opaque address of Dumbledore’s LGBT sexuality, but the director of The Crimes of Grindelwald said that it wouldn’t be explored in the sequel.

With several films left to go, there is plenty of room for Fantastic Beasts to explore Dumbledore’s most personal relationships. Law understands the concerns fans have, but this new interview shows the actor understands the long-game in play. So, there is hope yet for Dumbledore to address his sexuality further down the line.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald currently holds a 3.61 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s anticipation rankings, and holds the #7 spot. The sequel lands in theaters on November 16.