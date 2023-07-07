Fantastic Four Fan Art Transforms Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn Into Human Torch After Recent Rumors

Marvel Studios is moving pretty quickly through the Multiverse Saga, with Phase 4 already wrapped up and the first three projects in Phase 5 already released in theaters and on Disney+. One of the most exciting projects out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 6 slate has to be The Fantastic Four reboot, which will arrive in theaters on May 2, 2025. Matt Shakman (WandaVision) will helm the project from a script by Josh Friedman (Snowpiercer). It was previously rumored that the studio had already begun casting the project with a focus on finding Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman first, and Margot Robbie (Barbie), Adam Driver (65), Paul Mescal (Gladiator 2), and even Daveed Diggs (The Little Mermaid) were rumored to be in talks for the main roles. But it seems that those talks have already stalled, and Marvel Studios is already looking for replacements. One name that has come up in a recent rumor is Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) for Johnny Storm/ Human Torch. While we should take the name with a grain of salt and wait for solid sourcing to reveal any connection the actor has with the project, one artist has taken it upon themselves to show us what the actor could look like in the role.

An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle @Clements.Ink created a new piece of fan art that shows how Quinn could look as Johnny Storm / Human Torch. In the fan art, we see the Stranger Things star get the character's classic costume with some minor upgrades as well as his infamous power set. While we don't know if this rumored casting will pan out, it is definitely a fun design to look at, and you can check it out down below.

The Fantastic Four Will Be a "Pillar" In the MCU Going Forward

With news on The Fantastic Four reboot coming few and far between and there having yet to be any official casting announcements, fans are a little bit anxious about the future of the movie. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently revealed that the iconic superhero team will, in fact, be a very significant part of the MCU in the future and also revealed that updates on the reboot will be coming sooner rather than later. After his comments, it is likely that we can expect the characters and their influence to span multiple entries in the franchise.

"Well, we talked a little bit about Secret Wars. We talked about [Avengers: The] Kang Dynasty as related to [Ant-Man and the Wasp:] Quantumania. The only other one in terms of me personally and my 23-year history is the Fantastic Four," the Marvel Studios President previously revealed in a discussion with Entertainment Weekly about his excitement for the future. "We sort of talked about mutants and that whole aspect to the Marvel world, but Fantastic Four is the foundation for everything that came after in the comics. There's certainly been versions of it [on screen], but never inhabiting the storytelling of the MCU. And that's something that is really exciting for us. People will start to hear more about that soon. We plan on that being a big pillar of the MCU going forward, just the way they've been in the comics for 50 or 60 years."

