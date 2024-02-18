Fantastic Four: Marvel Artist Phil Noto Draws Perfect Tribute to Casting Announcement

Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four is now in the minds of many after seeing the reboot's cast earlier this month. First reported weeks ago, Marvel officials confirmed the Marvel Cinematic Universe's First Family by announcing Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in a special Valentine's Day post. The original artwork for the post was created by visual development artist Wesley Burt, who used inspiration from mid-century pieces to craft the work. Now, other artists are replicating the style in their own tributes to the new cast.

One of the pieces of artwork that's garnering the most attention is from comics legend Phil Noto, using similar mid-century looks to craft a piece of his own. "The 60's MCU Fantastic Four movie is very relevant to my interests," Noto shared in a post on Instagram before adding, "NOTE- I'm flattered but I didn't do the Marvel promo art that was released earlier today. It was done by the extremely talented [Wes Burt]."

So far, the four aforementioned characters are the only ones announced as part of the movie. Pascal is playing First Family patriarch Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Kirby is Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Quinn is Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Moss-Bachrach is Ben Grimm/The Thing.

The movie is being helmed by WandaVision director Matt Shakman, who's been busy for months getting the film through pre-production in the United Kingdom.

"We have been nonstop," Shakman told Collider in an interview last year. "Despite the strikes, yes, we've been working with the effects and with production design and building our world, and that's been incredibly exciting. You know, how do you translate those skills into live-action in dynamic ways? Because some things that work beautifully in John Byrne and Jack Kirby are a little tougher when you're filming them. How do you make sure that things are exciting but also grounded in a scientific thing, which is also part of the Fantastic Four that I love? There's some stuff I'm super excited about. I can't say too much, you know?"

The Fantastic Four is currently scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters on July 25, 2025.