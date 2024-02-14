New The Fantastic Four Cast Members Break Silence on New Marvel Movie

The Fantastic Four finally has a cast and Marvel fans are excited about the news. Marvel Studios took the time to introduce fans to Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us) as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic; Vanessa Kirby (The Crown) as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman; Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing and Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) as the face of the ne Johnny Storm/Human Torch. A lot of these selections have been rumored for quite some time. But, just because it's not an earth shattering surprise does it mean that fans aren't excited. In fact, the cast has been showing love for the production on social media since the announcement broke this morning.

True to form, Pascal was the first one to acknowledge his role as the leading Man of Marvel's "First Family." Moss-Bachrach wasn't far behind in celebrating the Valentine's Day announcement. Quinn only had one word for these developments, "fantastic." Marvel Studios knows that it has so much riding onThe Fantastic Four.

When the project was announced by Kevin Feige years ago, it was the delicious teaser at the end of a mountain of announcements. Both the cinema landscape and the MCU's outlook has changed in the ensuing years. However, with Wolverine and Deadpool blowing up YouTube right now, there's no reason to think fans won't rush to theaters to see what Matt Shakman and these actors have cooking.

The Fantastic Four's Aiming For A Big Splash

A lot of fans have noted the 60s vibes of The Fantastic Four art that Marvel Studios released today. That picture along with previous comments from director Matt Shakman hint at abroad swing for the MCU. In a previous interview with Collider, the filmmaker argued that The Fantastic Four would be unlike any other Marvel project that we've seen. If this movie is really going to be a 1960s period piece, then the director might really be telling the truth when he says that.

"It's different in so many ways," Shakman explained. "I wish I could be specific. I wish I could say more. But we are doing things very differently from a story standpoint, from an approach to the filmmaking standpoint, that really fits the material. I wish I could say more. I would love to, but I can't. But I think it's going to be unlike anything you've seen before, and certainly unlike anything at Marvel that you've seen before."

"We have been nonstop," Shakman would also say of pre-production so far. "Despite the strikes, yes, we've been working with the effects and with production design and building our world, and that's been incredibly exciting. You know, how do you translate those skills into live-action in dynamic ways? Because some things that work beautifully in John Byrne and Jack Kirby are a little tougher when you're filming them. How do you make sure that things are exciting but also grounded in a scientific thing, which is also part of the Fantastic Four that I love? There's some stuff I'm super excited about. I can't say too much, you know?"

Do you love these choices for The Fantastic Four? Let us know down in the comments!