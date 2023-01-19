Fantastic Four Fan Art Imagines Glenn Howerton as Mr. Fantastic After Recent Comments

Marvel Studios is getting ready to take The Multiverse Saga to the next level with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Quantumania will introduce fans to Kang the Conqueror and who will be the main antagonist of the film and the next two Avengers movies. In the comics, Kang is the descendant of Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic, but there hasn't been any word if that will be the case in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Fantastic Four won't arrive until their Phase 6 slate, and it will be directed by Matt Shakman (WandaVision). Fans have been wondering who could play the iconic characters in the reboot and most recently It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia star Glenn Howerton commented on the possibility of playing Mr. Fantastic. Now, one artist has created a cool concept that shows how he could look as Reed Richards.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Subi.Ozil designed a new piece of fan art that imagines the It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia star as the leader of the Fantastic Four. In the fan art Howerton gets the classic Mr. Fantastic look with gray temples and a super suit. While there haven't been any concrete rumors about who will play the character, it's safe to say that whoever gets cast will have a great time in the role. You can check out the fan art below!

The next Marvel Studios film to be released will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania. Empire Magazine recently had a chat with director Peyton Reed about how the stakes have risen going into Quantumania. "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," Reed told the outlet. "For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'"

"I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers," Reed continued. "Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror."

"In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way," the director smirked. "It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse."

The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters on February 17th!

What do you think about the fan art? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!