Fantastic Four Fan Art Turns Community's Joel McHale and Gillian Jacobs Into Reed and Sue Richards

Even with a multitude of characters set to be introduced in the next few years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans are especially excited to see how the X-Men and the Fantastic Four enter the fray. In particular, Marvel's First Family is an interesting aspect of the franchise's future, after they endured two wildly different film iterations over at Fox. While fans have a handful of "fancasts" in mind to play each role (most of which involve some mix of John Krasinski and Emily Blunt), a new piece of fanart throws another possibility into the mix. A piece from Reddit user Eryk0201 recently went viral, which imagines Community alums Joel McHale and Gillian Jacobs as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, and Sue Storm/Invisible Woman.

While McHale and Jacobs might not be the most prominent fancasts for Reed and Sue, it is pretty easy to see them in the roles. It also would carry over the trend of nearly every principal cast member from Community appearing in the MCU.

Again, there's no confirmed timeframe for when the Fantastic Four and the X-Men will make their latest onscreen debut, with "Phase 4" of the franchise largely plotted out. Still, it's been fun for fans to think about how the MCU will eventually weave in the significant characters.

“It’ll be a while. It’s all just beginning and the five-year plan that we’ve been working on, we were working on before any of that was set,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously said. "So really it’s much more, for us, less about specifics of when and where right now and more just the comfort factor and how nice it is that they’re home. That they’re all back. But it will be a very long time.”

“It’ll be fascinating to see what Kevin Feige does with the properties he’s now getting from the Fox merger with X-Men and Fantastic Four,” Avengers: Endgame co-writer Christopher Markus explained last year. “And to see what the MCU version of those things is, because I very much doubt it will be something that resembles what you’ve seen before. So that will be very exciting.”

Would you want to see Joel McHale and Gillian Jacobs as Reed and Sue in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

