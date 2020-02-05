Fast & Furious 10 Could Be Split Into Two Parts

Fast & Furious could be going the route of Harry Potter and Twilight with a final installment split into two parts. Fast 9 has been billed as the middle chapter in the final trilogy that will conclude The Fast Saga. Now star Vin Diesel says that the final film in the series, the tenth Fast & Furious movie, could become two films instead. “I started planning for Fast 10 before we started filming Fast 9. Very much so,” Diesel tells Total Film. “The universe is so robust and so rich with talent and rich with story that, on one level, it’s totally feasible to have spinoffs, and I think that’s something that is inevitable. Universal deserves it because of how much they’ve invested in this little saga, and it’d be good to give back to Universal. And for the fans, should Fast 10 parts one and two be the conclusion, it would be nice for this world to continue for generations to come.”

The trailer for Fast 9 released over Super Bowl weekend. The first look at the film revealed the return of Han, a character long believed to be dead. This promises that fans’ cries for “justice for Han” may finally be fulfilled.

“You’ll find out, but Han is a very special character for me,” director Justin Lin said in a previous interview. “He’s been kind of a special character throughout, and when I left in [Fast & Furious 6], we kind of left together. One of the reasons for me to come back was to bring him back.”

Here’s the official synopsis for Fast 9: “Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, next year’s The Suicide Squad).”

Fast 9 is directed by Justin Lin and written by Daniel Casey. The film stars Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron.

Fast 9 opens in theaters on May 22nd.