Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren Confirmed for Fast & Furious 9 Return

The Fast & Furious family is getting back together for yet another high-speed adventure next year, and it looks like the franchise is bringing in even more characters from previous films. It was a given that mainstays like Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Tyrese Gibson would be returning, but it looks like even some of the recent supporting characters are gearing up for another installment.

On Monday morning, Vin Diesel posted a video on his Instagram account from the set of Fast & Furious 9. During the video, the star and producer of the franchise announced that Oscar-winners Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren were with him on the set.

While they haven’t been a part of the Furious franchise for very long, both Mirren and Theron made their marks in 2017’s Fate of the Furious. Theron played the film’s villain, Cipher, a cyberterrorist who controlled Dominic Toretto and forced him to work against his family. Mirren took on the role of Magdalene Shaw, the mother of Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) and Owen Shaw (Luke Evans).

This will be Mirren’s third Fast & Furious film in a four year span, as she’s also set to appear in the spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, which stars Statham and Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson.

Although there are several characters returning for Fast & Furious 9, it doesn’t look as though Hobbs or Deckard Shaw will be among them. While appearing at Sundance earlier this year, Johnson confirmed that he wasn’t going to take part in Fast & Furious 9.

“The plan has always been for the Fast and Furious universe to grow and expand,” Johnson explained. “As of now, we’re not in Fast 9 because they’re getting ready to start shooting. But who knows with Fast 10 and down the road, you never know. Because look, at the end of the day, the truth is, there’s unfinished business between Hobbs and Dom. It’s unfinished.”

Fast & Furious 9 is set to hit theaters on May 22, 2020.