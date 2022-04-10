Fast 10 Adds Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson

Brie Larson is joining another massive franchise. Late Saturday night, Fast & Furious mainstay Vin Diesel announced his Marvel Cinematic Universe co-star will join the Fast franchise with the upcoming Fast 10.

“Yeah yeah yeah…you see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to your self ‘That’s Captain Marvel,’” Diesel shared on Instagram alongside a selfie the two took. “Clearly there is love and laughter in this image. What you don’t see however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast 10. You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for. Welcome to the FAMILY Brie.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Interestingly enough, Larson herself started campaigning to join the Fast franchise in press stops earlier this year.

“Please, please tell everybody I would of course want to be in a Fast & Furious movie. I’m obsessed. I love them. I think they’re so good. They’re so fun,” the Captain Marvel told UPROXX. “And they’ve made me appreciate cars…I’m down to play new characters and whatever. Whatever it takes, but I’m very down for a crossover moment. I think you’ve tapped into something that is a true love of mine, so I would be so down.”

It was in that same interview the Marvel star said a crossover between the Avengers and the Fast & Furious franchise would be a “gazillion dollar” idea.

“Whoa! That’s a gazillion-dollar idea,” Larson exclaimed. “I’m down to play new characters and whatever. Whatever it takes, but I’m very down for a crossover moment. I think you’ve tapped into something that is a true love of mine, so I would be so down.”

The ensemble for the Universal flick is quickly growing. In addition to Diesel and Larson, Jason Momoa, Nathalie Emmanuel, Michelle Rodriguez, Daniela Melchior, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, and Ludacris are all tapped to appeared in the feature.

Are you excited to see Brie Larson joining the Fast and the Furious franchise? What do you think of his new comments about the film? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Fast and Furious 10 is poised to drop in theaters on May 19, 2023.