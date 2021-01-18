Friday the 13th Part 6 to Screen at Camp Where it Was Filmed

✖

Long held up by some fans of the slasher franchise as the best sequel in the series, those especially eager to watch Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives will have the perfect place to watch it, the real-life camp where it was shot. Bloody Disgusting brings word of Kenny Caperton's On Set Cinema, "an ongoing film series that takes fandom a step further with rare movie screenings of cult favorites and horror classics at their actual filming locations." Caperton has announced their 2021 screening series which will include the meta-slasher sequel screening in Rutledge, Georgia among other movies in the spot they were shot.

Set to take place from August 13 - 15 and August 15 - 17 later this year, the event will celebrate the film's 35th Anniversary and have back-to-back events for fans eager to join. The film's director Tom McLoughlin will also be present for a Q&A after the movie screening and a tour of the locations including both the Jason Lives cemetery and Camp Crystal Lake / Camp Forest Green. The event is exclusively for 18+ patrons and will see those participating spend two nights in the cabins at Hard Labor Creek State Park. The official description for the event further reads:

"Fans will enjoy an entire weekend of summer camp - shared cabin camping with bunk beds, games (egg toss, corn hole, badminton, tug-of-war, board games, video games and more!), camp fires with friends, roasting marshmallows and making s’mores, watching VHS horror movies on tube TVs, swimming and canoeing in Crystal Lake and of course a complimentary outdoor screening of JASON LIVES by the lake - you'll be able to watch the movie while on the pier or in the water! …but remember campers, Jason will be watching! …Ki Ki Ki Ma Ma Ma …Ki Ki Ki Ma Ma Ma…"

Other movies that On Set Cinema will be screening in the locations where they were shot later this year include Empire Records (Wilmington, NC), The Hunger Games (Hickory, NC), The Rage: Carrie 2 (Charlotte, NC), Maximum Overdrive (Leland, NC), Children of the Corn (Whiting, IA), The Shining (Government Camp, OR), and The Prowler (1981) (Cape May, NJ).

Released in 1986, Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives marked the final chapter in what fans have dubbed "The Tommy Jarvis Trilogy," as it was the last movie to feature the character originally played by Corey Feldman. The movie, as the title implies, also marked the return of the fan-favorite slasher who was previously killed off in 1984's Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter and was technically absent entirely from Friday the 13th: A New Beginning.